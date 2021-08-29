Urban Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.11.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 571,551 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,991,000 after buying an additional 430,987 shares in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.