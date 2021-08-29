US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,089 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $94,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

Shares of NOW traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $632.40. 821,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,431,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $575.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $432.85 and a one year high of $635.62. The firm has a market cap of $125.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

