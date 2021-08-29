US Bancorp DE Buys 240,936 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $107,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $54.80. 1,318,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.