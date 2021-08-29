US Bancorp DE Buys 39,216 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $142,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.55. 1,417,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,681. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.49.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

