US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,905 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $83,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,715,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,459,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,692. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.86. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

