US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,536 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $61,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $304.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,079. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.85 and a 12-month high of $304.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.