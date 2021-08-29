US Bancorp DE Has $69.24 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.26% of RingCentral worth $69,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 348.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after acquiring an additional 180,660 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $57,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total value of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,863 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,133 over the last three months. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

RNG traded up $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.05. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.97 and a beta of 0.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

