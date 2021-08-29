US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,665 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.48% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $77,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.68. 1,620,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

