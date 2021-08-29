US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,980 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock worth $135,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $261,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded up $19.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $954.94. 454,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,263. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $955.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $891.26. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

