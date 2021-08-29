US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives $41.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

USFD stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. US Foods has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in US Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in US Foods by 33.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,310,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 328,503 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 25.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in US Foods by 13.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

