USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading 2.1% Higher

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI)’s share price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.31. 10,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 47,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

