UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 57.8% in August

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 57.8% from the July 29th total of 94,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UTStarcom stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.10% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

