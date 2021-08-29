Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

UTZ stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. 380,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,124. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.50. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, cut their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.96.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

