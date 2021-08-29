VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.20. 1,708,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,339. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $33.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

