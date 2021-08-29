VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.20. 1,708,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,339. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $33.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

