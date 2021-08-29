Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $190.93

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.93 and last traded at $190.93, with a volume of 6149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.15.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

