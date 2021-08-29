Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

