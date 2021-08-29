Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $304.27 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $304.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

