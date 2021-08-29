Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,270,000 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the July 29th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,558,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

