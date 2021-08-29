Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.56.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.29. 1,267,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.