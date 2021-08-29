Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 44.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 32,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. 3,401,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,565,208. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

