Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 321 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 764.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

BATS:USHY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,952 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52.

