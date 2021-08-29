Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after buying an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,028.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 459,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after buying an additional 452,098 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 160.8% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 574,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after buying an additional 353,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 345,397 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 510,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.