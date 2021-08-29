Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,900,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,194. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

