Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after acquiring an additional 374,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $10.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $495.94. 1,646,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $477.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.70 and a 52-week high of $496.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

