Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth approximately $5,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter worth approximately $872,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 107,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

