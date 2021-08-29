Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Boosts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 653,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 4.4% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $105,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,105. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

