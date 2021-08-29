Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Critical Contrast

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Veritex and Red River Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50 Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritex currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.32%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritex and Red River Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $369.19 million 4.86 $73.88 million $1.56 23.23 Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.67 $28.15 million $3.83 13.23

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Red River Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Veritex has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Red River Bancshares pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Red River Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 30.32% 9.38% 1.27% Red River Bancshares 29.84% 10.81% 1.14%

Summary

Veritex beats Red River Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services. The company was founded on March 16, 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, LA.

