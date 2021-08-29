Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,390 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after buying an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,946 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $199.92 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $283.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

