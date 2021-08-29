Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of WEC Energy Group worth $45,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of WEC opened at $94.41 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.63. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

