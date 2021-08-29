Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $40.33 Million Stock Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,192 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $40,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,044,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,831 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 176,385 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,111,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

BALY opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 2.56. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

