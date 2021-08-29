Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,095 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $47,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after acquiring an additional 54,943 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

