Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $48.72 Million Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,604 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Health Catalyst worth $48,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 214,756 shares of company stock worth $11,683,531. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

