Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,674,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491,236 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $44,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $203,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

PRPL opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 280.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

