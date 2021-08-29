VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 48.0% in August

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the July 29th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of CDC stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $67.53.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.
