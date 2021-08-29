VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Down 48.0% in August

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the July 29th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of CDC stock opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $67.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDC. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth $325,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 266.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter.

