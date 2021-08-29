Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the July 29th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period.

VGI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 30,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

