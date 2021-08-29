Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $316.92

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $316.92 and last traded at $316.92, with a volume of 626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $303.81.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $650,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.