Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,539 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.1% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

V stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.72. The company has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

