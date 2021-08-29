Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Up 126.9% in August

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 126.9% from the July 29th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIVHY. Barclays upgraded Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

