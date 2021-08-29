VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.530-$1.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.12 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.14 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$6.900 EPS.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $148.18 on Friday. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.85.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

