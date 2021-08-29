Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Trading Up 7.7%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.90 and last traded at $14.77. Approximately 425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 186,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $570.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the second quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.