VoteCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $10.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $63,905.23 and $10.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00308785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.02 or 0.00159928 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.15 or 0.00170448 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

VoteCoin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

