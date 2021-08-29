Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.27.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

