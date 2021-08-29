Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) shares traded up 22.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 18,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 17,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13.

Vycor Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VYCO)

Vycor Medical, Inc engages in the provision of innovative surgical and therapeutic solutions to the medical community. It operates through the Vycor Medical and NovaVision segments. The Vycor Medical segment focuses on devices for neurosurgery. The NovaVision segment offers neuro stimulation therapies and diagnostic devices for the treatment and screening of vision field loss.

