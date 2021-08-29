Waltonchain (WTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.87 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $73.07 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00001929 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,366,376 coins and its circulating supply is 77,645,344 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

