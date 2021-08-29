Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Short Interest Update

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 134.6% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDPSF shares. Cheuvreux lowered Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $43.85 on Friday. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.