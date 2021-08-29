Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.53

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.53 and last traded at $128.53, with a volume of 21048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 81,092.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4,628.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after buying an additional 296,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

