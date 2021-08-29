WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 28.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 4.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after buying an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 29.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in DexCom by 201.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 22.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,306 shares of company stock valued at $29,720,831. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $520.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $528.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.90. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.