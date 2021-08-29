Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,994 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 464,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 52,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

