Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,068,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.